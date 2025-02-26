DESECRATION of Saint Peter's Basilica | Hidden Meaning behind it
Most Viral MomentsSee More
The shocking desecration of the altar at Saint Peter’s Basilica is seen as a metaphor for the broader crisis of faith and moral decay within the Church and how the disregard for sacred traditions, liturgical abuses, and doctrinal confusion have contributed to a weakening of Catholic identity. This shocking event highlights the urgent need for faithful Catholics to uphold Church teachings, defend truth, and restore reverence in worship.
WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/crisis-of-faith-saint-peters-basilica-desecrated/
CURRENT BOTTOM OF VIDEO:
U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews
****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
****
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
February 26, 2025
Comments