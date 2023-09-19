Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Detained for NINE DAYS over Facebook posts

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

His incarceration in a psychiatric unit criticizing the COVID-19 narrative has marked the beginning of the end for freedom of speech. Now, Norwegian man Trond Harald Håland, and his lawyer Barbro Paulsen, are speaking out exclusively to LifeSiteNews over the draconian crackdown on free speech — and how COVID-19 is making a dictatorial comeback in the Western World. Thought-crimes are being fully enforced on social media with real-world arrests quickly following. Nobody is safe in the New World Order.

See background story here:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/norwegian-man-allegedly-detained-for-9-days-over-facebook-posts-criticizing-covid-jabs-lockdown/

September 19, 2023

Detained for NINE DAYS over Facebook posts

