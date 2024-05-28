'Diabolic' worship service held in church with Jesus' holy robe

Bishop Stephan Ackermann presided over an LGBT Ecumenical Prayer Service in a cathedral that contains the sacred robe worn by Christ himself during His passion. The desecration of holy sites and the conquest of the progressive LGBT agenda is only intensifying.

