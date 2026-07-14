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Diagnosis to Vocation | Your Child's Learning Disability Is Not a Barrier to Holiness

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

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Learning disabilities do not limit a person’s capacity for holiness. Margaret Walsh, founder of Secret Garden Educational Pathways, argues that children with special needs are not less suited for the Traditional Latin Mass; they are uniquely suited for it. Beauty, music, incense, ritual, and physical gestures engage the senses, memory, and imagination in ways that verbal comprehension alone cannot reach.

Drawing on more than a decade in special education and the philosophy of St. Thomas Aquinas, Walsh explains that human beings naturally learn through sensory experience before arriving at intellectual understanding. The sacred liturgy supports this process. Latin is not a barrier, it is a doorway. The reverence, the silence, the movement, all of it speaks to souls that struggle with words.

A warning for parents: know who is teaching your children and what materials are being used. A diagnosis is not an ending—it is the beginning of a hopeful journey. And the Latin Mass, Walsh insists, is the best place to start.

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July 14, 2026

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