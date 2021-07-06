Podcast Image

Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events. 

We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.

Dianne Westen, wife of LifeSite co-founder: ‘We bring our five loaves and two fish and count on the Lord to bless that’

Tue Jul 6, 2021 - 2:16 pm EST

In This Episode

“We bring our five loaves and two fish and count on the Lord to bless that.”

In this week's episode, Maddie, Rebekah, and Clare are joined by Dianne Westen, homeschooling mom of 8 and wife to LifeSite co-founder, John-Henry Westen.

Dianne talked about the founding and growth of LifeSite from her very unique perspective. She also gave insight on raising her crew of 8 and managing a busy home with a large family. 

This is one you don’t want to miss.

