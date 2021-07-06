Dianne Westen, wife of LifeSite co-founder: ‘We bring our five loaves and two fish and count on the Lord to bless that’

“We bring our five loaves and two fish and count on the Lord to bless that.”

In this week's episode, Maddie, Rebekah, and Clare are joined by Dianne Westen, homeschooling mom of 8 and wife to LifeSite co-founder, John-Henry Westen.

Dianne talked about the founding and growth of LifeSite from her very unique perspective. She also gave insight on raising her crew of 8 and managing a busy home with a large family.

This is one you don’t want to miss.

