Did God Save Trump to "MAGA"?

Did God Save Trump to “make America great again” ? With yesterday’s inauguration of Trump as the 47th President of the United States, John-Henry Westen reflects on the assassination attempt on President Trump and urges him to recognize the hand of divine providence in his survival.

Trump must embrace the Catholic faith and understand the importance of moral integrity so that he may possess the spiritual truth needed to fulfill his leadership destiny.

Drawing from scripture and historical examples like Gabriel Garcia Moreno, we see the critical importance of battling globalist forces and the need for repentance and alignment with God’s will to lead America in righteousness.

MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/president-trump-at-inauguration-i-was-saved-by-god-to-make-america-great-again/

