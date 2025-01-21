Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Did God Save Trump to "MAGA"?

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Did God Save Trump to “make America great again” ? With yesterday’s inauguration of Trump as the 47th President of the United States, John-Henry Westen reflects on the assassination attempt on President Trump and urges him to recognize the hand of divine providence in his survival.

Trump must embrace the Catholic faith and understand the importance of moral integrity so that he may possess the spiritual truth needed to fulfill his leadership destiny.

Drawing from scripture and historical examples like Gabriel Garcia Moreno, we see the critical importance of battling globalist forces and the need for repentance and alignment with God’s will to lead America in righteousness.

MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/president-trump-at-inauguration-i-was-saved-by-god-to-make-america-great-again/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

 

January 21, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Did God Save Trump to "MAGA"?

Recent Videos
34:06

Dark times ahead for Catholics | ‘Cowboy Priest’ reveals how to survive

Recent Videos
17:48

Catholic ranch THRIVES despite ban from Archbishop Gustavo

Recent Videos
27:56

This order of nuns is THRIVING | Sister Wilhelmina

Recent Videos
29:18

'Not the Pope, just Bergoglio'? Bishop who survived communism weighs in

Recent Videos
36:18

How a hermit priest helped save a woman from addiction during COVID lockdown

Recent Videos
39:19

Usurper? Second oldest bishop in the world weighs in on Francis

Recent Videos
24:29

Satan has a three-point plan for us all—here's what it is

Recent Videos
22:53

Did 'The Chosen' get the Birth of Christ WRONG?!

Recent Videos
36:19

How the sexual revolution destroyed the family and upended Christian culture

Recent Videos
34:34

Ancient Catholic prophecies warn of a pope who will gravely harm the Church

Recent Videos
24:11

Bitcoin blows past $100k since Trump's election. Here's what to know

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...