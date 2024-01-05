Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

January 5, 2024

Did J.R.R. Tolkien's 'Lord of the Rings' predict the rise of artificial intelligence?

Paul List and Ali Ghaffari expose the rise of artificial intelligence first warned about in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings, Middle Earth, and more in their new book, “Mount Doom: The Prophecy of Tolkien Revealed”. Tolkien recognized early what others have only just begun to realize: the alarming rise of artificial intelligence — and humanity’s desire to idolize it. Just like Sauron — the primary agent of evil in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings — List and Ghaffari state that the perceived omniscience of artificial intelligence will be used to enslave mankind with its seemingly “all-knowing” power.

January 5, 2024

