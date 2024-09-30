Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Did Pope Francis separate himself from the Church with his 'all religions' remark?

On this episode of Mother Miriam Live, Mother Miriam reads Roberto de Mattei’s article “On the problem of the heretical pope” and answers listener questions on free will in heaven, the sin of scandal, and more.

September 30, 2024

