Did 'The Chosen' get the Birth of Christ WRONG?!

How accurate is the Nativity story as portrayed in popular media like The Chosen, Jesus of Nazareth, and The Nativity Story? We explore whether these depictions align with biblical accounts and Church teachings.

Did the Blessed Virgin Mary experience pain during childbirth?

Drawing from Scripture, Church doctrine, and mystical visions of saints like Anne Catherine Emmerich and St. Augustine, we reflect on the miraculous birth of Christ and its deeper spiritual meaning. Join us as we rediscover the mystery and beauty of the first Christmas.

