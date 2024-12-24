Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Did 'The Chosen' get the Birth of Christ WRONG?!

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

How accurate is the Nativity story as portrayed in popular media like The Chosen, Jesus of Nazareth, and The Nativity Story? We explore whether these depictions align with biblical accounts and Church teachings.

Did the Blessed Virgin Mary experience pain during childbirth?

Drawing from Scripture, Church doctrine, and mystical visions of saints like Anne Catherine Emmerich and St. Augustine, we reflect on the miraculous birth of Christ and its deeper spiritual meaning. Join us as we rediscover the mystery and beauty of the first Christmas.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 24, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Did 'The Chosen' get the Birth of Christ WRONG?!

Recent Videos
36:19

How the sexual revolution destroyed the family and upended Christian culture

Recent Videos
34:34

Ancient Catholic prophecies warn of a pope who will gravely harm the Church

Recent Videos
24:11

Bitcoin blows past $100k since Trump's election. Here's what to know

Recent Videos
35:50

Catholic school principal FIRED for being 'too traditional'?

Recent Videos
22:12

Brink of global war — and chastisement foretold by Our Lady?

Recent Videos
38:25

Was the rise of communism foretold in Blessed Emmerich's vision of Satan 'unchained'?

Recent Videos
32:52

Lace, smells and bells: What's with all the pomp and circumstance at the Latin Mass?

Recent Videos
35:24

Traditional Latin Mass is like an Easter egg hunt that lasts a lifetime

Recent Videos
25:19

Challenging the Francis papacy | Fr. Giorgio Maria Faré and the Church’s crisis

Recent Videos
24:53

Freed January 6 protester: I prayed inside the Capitol for the good of our country

Recent Videos
29:09

'Stealth euthanasia'? Catholic nursing home accused of killing a nun

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...