Did the Deep State install Pope Francis? | Archbishop Viganò

Faith & Reason

Archbishop Viganò’s past statement continue to shake the Catholic world as he calls for an investigation into the alleged forced resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, revealing alarming claims that the “deep state” orchestrated Benedict’s removal to install Pope Francis, a leader more aligned with globalist interests. Reports of financial manipulation, U.S. government involvement, and Vatican corruption fuel suspicions that Francis’ papacy was never legitimate. With evidence emerging from diplomatic cables, leaked emails, and financial transactions, calls are growing for transparency before any new conclave takes place.

Learn of the possible deep entanglement between the Vatican and globalist elites, exposing how figures like Theodore McCarrick played a pivotal role in orchestrating mass immigration policies for financial and political gain. The Catholic Church’s alleged involvement in border policies, including receiving billions in federal funds to facilitate the migration crisis, raises serious ethical concerns. As Pope Francis’ health declines, many are urging Trump and other world leaders to release classified documents that could expose the Vatican’s ties to the globalist agenda.

February 19, 2025

