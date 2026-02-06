Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Did Third Fatima Secret predict the ‘ANNIHILATION’ of Canada?

When Pope Pius XII reportedly first read the Third Secret of Fatima, his immediate reaction was a single, chilling word: “Canada.” This connects that moment to Saint Padre Pio’s own warning of a “very large North American country” facing annihilation, with Ottawa speculated as ground zero.

Beyond geopolitical catastrophe, the Secret’s deeper, more disturbing ecclesiastical dimension: a coming “counterfeit church” and a global democratic order, described by Pope St. Pius X as “neither Catholic, Protestant, nor Jewish” that aligns with the revolutionary spirit foretold to oppress the faithful.

February 6, 2026

Did Third Fatima Secret predict the 'ANNIHILATION' of Canada?

