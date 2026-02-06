Did Third Fatima Secret predict the ‘ANNIHILATION’ of Canada?
Most Viral MomentsSee More
When Pope Pius XII reportedly first read the Third Secret of Fatima, his immediate reaction was a single, chilling word: “Canada.” This connects that moment to Saint Padre Pio’s own warning of a “very large North American country” facing annihilation, with Ottawa speculated as ground zero.
Beyond geopolitical catastrophe, the Secret’s deeper, more disturbing ecclesiastical dimension: a coming “counterfeit church” and a global democratic order, described by Pope St. Pius X as “neither Catholic, Protestant, nor Jewish” that aligns with the revolutionary spirit foretold to oppress the faithful.
WATCH FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/fatima-scholar-predicts-major-sign-beginning-of-great-chastisement-in-2026/
HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL
U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews
****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
****
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
February 6, 2026
Comments