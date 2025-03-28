Did Trump just spark a Canadian political crisis?

Donald Trump’s comments about Canada becoming the 51st state — and the explosive political crisis that followed — are unpacked as liberal elites like Mark Carney weaponize patriotism to defend abortion, LGBTQ ideology, and globalist policies. The episode also explores the broader globalist agenda shaping Canada’s future, with Carney’s deep ties to the World Economic Forum and net-zero policies threatening the country’s economy. The conversation critiques Canada’s deteriorating leadership, exposing how liberal politicians and media manipulate national identity to serve internationalist interests. Faith leaders stress the urgent need for Canadians to reclaim their Christian heritage and reject the values imposed by global elites. Canadians must resist political deception, demand real conservative leadership, and embrace their country’s founding moral principles.

