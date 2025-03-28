Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Did Trump just spark a Canadian political crisis?

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

Donald Trump’s comments about Canada becoming the 51st state — and the explosive political crisis that followed — are unpacked as liberal elites like Mark Carney weaponize patriotism to defend abortion, LGBTQ ideology, and globalist policies. The episode also explores the broader globalist agenda shaping Canada’s future, with Carney’s deep ties to the World Economic Forum and net-zero policies threatening the country’s economy. The conversation critiques Canada’s deteriorating leadership, exposing how liberal politicians and media manipulate national identity to serve internationalist interests. Faith leaders stress the urgent need for Canadians to reclaim their Christian heritage and reject the values imposed by global elites. Canadians must resist political deception, demand real conservative leadership, and embrace their country’s founding moral principles.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten 

March 28, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Did Trump just spark a Canadian political crisis?

Recent Videos
32:14

End times prophecies the Church fathers revealed

Recent Videos
30:27

JFK files BOMBSHELL: CIA GLOBAL involvement?!

Recent Videos
33:32

Exposing heresy and cowardice among Church leaders

Recent Videos
30:43

Christians HUNTED in Syria | Faith under fire & global persecution

Recent Videos
33:16

Why we fast: Faith, health, and renewal

Recent Videos
32:29

Ukraine war corruption | Speculation GROWS after visit by Pope Francis' sister

Recent Videos
31:23

Ukraine SPARKS World War 3? | The Church's role in politics

Recent Videos
1:14:43

Pope Francis’ past approval of same-sex blessings: A review

Recent Videos
32:32

Is the Church LOSING its independence? Restoring the West

Recent Videos
24:40

UPDATE on Pope Francis' health: Conclave incoming

Recent Videos
30:22

Did the Deep State install Pope Francis? | Archbishop Viganò

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...