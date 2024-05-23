Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Did You Know There Are Different Levels in Heaven? Here's The Secret to Getting Up Higher

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Remember when the mother of the apostles James and John asked Our Lord if her two sons could sit on His right and left in the Kingdom of Heaven? Jesus affirmed her understanding of different levels in Heaven, and the Church has detailed not only the levels but also how to achieve the higher levels.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 23, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Did You Know There Are Different Levels in Heaven? Here's The Secret to Getting Up Higher

Recent Videos
25:01

Dr. Abby Johnson on the crisis in the Catholic Church and her new film

Recent Videos
27:52

Palestinian insider explains how Christians, others killed in Israel-Hamas War

Recent Videos
22:28

St. Joseph Partners: War Has Been Declared on America and the Mold for $50,000 Gold is Set

Recent Videos
49:50

5 reasons why Catholics should NEVER receive Communion in the hand

Recent Videos
34:41

The Antichrist’s great lie revealed: Freemasonry, 'One World Religion,' and Naturalism

Recent Videos
31:46

The Antichrist's false religion and its spread across the world

Recent Videos
20:41

The Antichrist and Catholic teaching: What YOU need to know

Recent Videos
27:58

Arrested for defying COVID: Monica Smit continues resistance

Recent Videos
23:05

BREAKING: 16-year-old Catholic was just suspended for wearing THIS shirt

Recent Videos
27:23

Doctor at Calvary: a medical perspective on the wounds of Christ on the cross

Recent Videos
31:40

Book of Revelation: Is Pope Francis the true Pope or false prophet? - Part 2

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...