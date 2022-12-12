Mother Miriam Live

Difficult moments call for prayers to Our Lady of Guadalupe

On this episode of the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mother Miriam reflects on the current political situation in Brazil and calling for prayers to Our Lady of Fatima and Our Lady of Guadalupe against the evil of the incoming administration of Lula da Silva.

Mother Miriam LiveDecember 12, 2022

Mother Miriam Live

About the Show

Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life's many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

