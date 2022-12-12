Difficult moments call for prayers to Our Lady of Guadalupe
On this episode of the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mother Miriam reflects on the current political situation in Brazil and calling for prayers to Our Lady of Fatima and Our Lady of Guadalupe against the evil of the incoming administration of Lula da Silva.
Mother Miriam LiveDecember 12, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you! To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
-
-
Mary promises graces for those who do this on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception
-
-