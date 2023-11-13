Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Digital IDs, vaccine passports, CBDCS & the next 'pandemic' | Reggie Littlejohn

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More
Reggie Littlejohn, Founder and President of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, proclaimed a vital message at the 2023 Rome Life Forum by sounding the alarm about the globalist plans to establish a bio-tech surveillance state that will use digital IDs and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) to lockdown the world’s population. Littlejohn reveals the globalist powers, such as the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and World Economic Forum — all powerful arms of the New World Order — and their plans to create global surveillance network to control a once-free people. The world stands on the brink of adopting Communist China’s social credit system — integral spyware of the Communist Chinese Party — which will make it impossible to live a normal life without government oversight. Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, the Vatican, and others are all working hard and behind-the-scenes to take away your freedoms.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 13, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Digital IDs, vaccine passports, CBDCS & the next 'pandemic' | Reggie Littlejohn

Recent Videos
1:00:44

Pope Francis’ consecration of Russia did NOT fulfill Our Lady's request | Christopher Ferrara

Recent Videos
49:24

We are obligated to resist revolution in the Catholic Church | Michael Matt

Recent Videos
35:30

What binds the Ark of Peter to the pillars of Our Lady and the Eucharist in this final battle?

Recent Videos
46:10

Bishop Strickland: Bishops must stand for truth, not attacks on the sacred

Recent Videos
30:19

Cardinal Müller: Bishops who reject preaching the Gospel betray Christ

Recent Videos
38:37

COVID-19 Q&A | Medical expert Dr. Mark Trozzi

Recent Videos
2:30

Bishop Schneider prays traditional Vespers at Pantheon in Rome

Recent Videos
47:22

COVID-19 frontline Dr. Mark Trozzi EXPOSES medical misinformation

Recent Videos
7:47

America's 'abortion king' became pro-Life | Terry Beatley champions his legacy

Recent Videos
3:10

WATCH: Bishop Strickland consecrates new Knights of St. John Paul II

Recent Videos
54:17

COVID-19 & the weaponization of medicine | Dr. Mark Trozzi

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...