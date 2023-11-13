Digital IDs, vaccine passports, CBDCS & the next 'pandemic' | Reggie Littlejohn

Reggie Littlejohn, Founder and President of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, proclaimed a vital message at the 2023 Rome Life Forum by sounding the alarm about the globalist plans to establish a bio-tech surveillance state that will use digital IDs and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) to lockdown the world’s population. Littlejohn reveals the globalist powers, such as the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and World Economic Forum — all powerful arms of the New World Order — and their plans to create global surveillance network to control a once-free people. The world stands on the brink of adopting Communist China’s social credit system — integral spyware of the Communist Chinese Party — which will make it impossible to live a normal life without government oversight. Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, the Vatican, and others are all working hard and behind-the-scenes to take away your freedoms.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten