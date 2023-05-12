How to Discern God's Will for Your Life

How can you discern God’s will for your life? In times of confusion and uncertainty, discerning God’s will becomes crucial. Discover the spiritual practice of discernment of spirits and its role in combating threats like gender confusion, the New World Order, the Great Reset, and the potential One World Religion. Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explores discernment, the importance of understanding God’s will, and how prophecies from Our Lady of Fatima and other Marian apparitions serve as warnings. Cultivate a deep spiritual connection to Christ and gain the tools to discern truth from falsehood in the spiritual realm.



In a world filled with confusion and uncertainty, understanding God’s will for our lives becomes paramount. Amidst the threats of gender confusion, the New World Order, the Great Reset, and the potential emergence of a One World Religion, the spiritual practice of discernment of spirits is a vital tool in the fight against Satan’s most dangerous tactics.

Join Fr. Chris Alar as he unravels the discipline of discernment of spirits, a practice that involves distinguishing between good and evil, discerning God’s will versus our own desires, and identifying true versus fake prophecies. Fr. Chris sheds light on the profound insights found in prophecies foretold by Our Lady of Fatima and other historic Marian apparitions, emphasizing the need for a deep understanding of God’s will and the teachings of His Church. These prophecies serve as warnings to God’s faithful, guiding them through uncertain times.

Cultivating a deep spiritual connection with Christ is essential for faithful Catholics, as it equips them with the necessary tools to discern the spirits present in our time, recognize God’s will in their lives, and heed the urgent warnings issued by Our Lady throughout the generations. The spiritual realm is filled with messages, some originating from God and others from Satan. Therefore, Catholics cannot afford to be led astray. The practice of discernment of spirits allows individuals to navigate this complex spiritual landscape with clarity and wisdom.



