Discernment of spirits, prophecy in times of confusion I Fr. Chris Alar

In times of great confusion and uncertainty, the spiritual practice of discernment of spirits is essential in the fight against Satan’s most dangerous threats: gender confusion, the New World Order, the Great Reset, and worst of all — a coming One World Religion. Fr. Chris Alar explains the important discipline of discernment of spirits, involving the discernment of good and evil, God’s will and ours, and what is true or fake prophecy. Discerning prophecies foretold by Our Lady of Fatima and other historic Marian apparitions requires a deep understanding of the Will of God and His Church, as Fr. Chris Alar breaks open how prophecies are given as warnings to God’s faithful.

By cultivating a deep spiritual connection to Christ our God, faithful Catholics will have the tools they need to discern the spirits of our time, God’s will in their lives, and the urgent warnings given by Our Lady throughout generations. The spiritual realm is full of messages — some from God and some from Satan. Catholics cannot afford to be led astray.

