Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Discovering the Power of the Mass

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

What opened Mother Miriam’s heart to the Catholic Church? In this moving testimony, she shares how understanding the true meaning of the Mass—Christ’s sacrifice made present—transformed her faith and led her home to the Church founded by Jesus Himself. Witness her inspiring spiritual journey and the life-changing realization of what the Mass truly is.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/faith-through-fire-mother-miriams-journey-and-the-courage-of-persecuted-christians/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 23, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Discovering the Power of the Mass

Recent Videos
3:34

From Judaism to Christ: Mother Miriam’s incredible conversion story

Recent Videos
3:39

Fired over daily Mass? A stand for Catholic tradition

Recent Videos
3:27

From atheist to devout Catholic: Incredible conversion story

Recent Videos
3:27

Principal AJ Barker Fired for Upholding Catholic Faith in School?

Recent Videos
3:30

America has REJECTED Kamala Harris, but the fight isn’t over

Recent Videos
3:36

WWIII on the brink: Ukraine, Russia, and the globalist agenda

Recent Videos
2:31

Redemptive suffering: Bringing loved ones closer to Christ

Recent Videos
1:10

Why God made us | The difference between men and women

Recent Videos
2:47

Praying for the Lost: Lessons from the Saints

Recent Videos
3:06

The beauty of head coverings at the Latin Mass

Recent Videos
3:54

The Tragic Case of Mark Reno: Wrongful Accusation?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...