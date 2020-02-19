Discovering you survived an abortion, but lost your twin: Claire Culwell

Imagine the shock of learning your birth mother had tried to abort you, but the procedure failed. Now try to imagine the heartbreak of learning your twin wasn’t so fortunate and was killed by the abortion. That is what Claire Culwell learned the second time she talked with her birth mother.

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon Van Maren sits down with abortion survivor Claire Culwell to discuss her experiences and her pro-life activism. Culwell is an outspoken pro-life advocate and brings a face to the millions of babies lost to abortion. Culwell was featured in the Faces of Choice Ad, asking choice advocates if they can look the survivors in the eyes and tell them they are better off dead.