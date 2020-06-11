Podcast Image

Diving into the mystery of the Eucharist on the feast of Corpus Christi

Thu Jun 11, 2020 - 1:45 pm EST

In This Episode

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show aired on 6.11.2020. In today's episode, Mother Miriam speaks about the feast of Corpus Christi and the Church’s teachings on the Holy Eucharist. She reads about the chronological history of the Holy Eucharist from the book The Hidden Mana written by Msgr. James T O’Connor.

 

