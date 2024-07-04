Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Do Computers Always Have the Answer?

Do computers always have the answer? Dive into J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic trilogy “The Lord of the Rings” with Paul List as he uncovers a hidden prophecy of a looming anti-human AI dictatorship. Discover how Tolkien’s work reveals coded warnings about our future and how the Catholic Church, with the Traditional Latin Mass, provides the essential weapons to save Western Civilization. Join us on this fascinating journey into Tolkien’s wider universe and its profound implications for our world today.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/tolkiens-lord-of-the-rings-prophecy-of-coming-ai-tyranny-uncovered/

July 4, 2024

