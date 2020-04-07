Do not let coronavirus take away your peace, find your peace in God

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show from 4.7.2020. Today Mother speaks about the coronavirus pandemic as a chastisement from God. She reminds listeners not to fear because Christ is King over all. We must do everything humanly possible to fight the virus, but of most importance, we must recall God is in control. As we approach Easter, we must not allow Satan to steal our joy.

