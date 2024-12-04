Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Do unmarried nuns wear rings as a devotion to Christ?

Mother Miriam Live

Mother Miriam Live

On this episode of Mother Miriam Live, Mother Miriam reads about the history of Advent and answers listener questions on nuns wearing rings, how to deal with fear of war, and more.

December 4, 2024

