Do We Know Who Pope Leo Really Is?

Speculation continues that Pope Leo XIV could ease restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass. John-Henry Westen argues the Pope’s actions suggest otherwise. Retaining Cardinal Fernández, maintaining policies associated with Pope Francis, and continuing outreach to figures like Fr. James Martin indicate continuity, not a shift in direction.

The conversation examines Pope Leo’s appointments and decisions regarding bishops, arguing that these actions provide a clearer picture of the pontificate than public statements alone. He then turns to Pope Leo’s decision to advance the cause of Bishop Alejandro Labaka, with Westen criticizing the move by citing allegations found in the bishop’s published memoirs and connecting it to broader concerns about the Church’s handling of abuse cases.

The current state of the Church: debates over papal leadership, historical precedents for ecclesial crises, and the importance of remaining faithful through prayer, the sacraments, and adherence to Catholic teaching. The message is not despair, it is perseverance. The Church will endure. But it will endure through the fidelity of those who refuse to abandon it. The Latin Mass may not be restored soon. But the faith it represents must be preserved now.

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