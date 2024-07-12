Do What’s Right Not What’s Easy…. the profound importance of prayer in nurturing the Catholic faith and ensuring its passage to the next generation. In this compelling video, we emphasize the significance of steadfast prayer in navigating through challenges and doing what’s right, not what’s easy. Learn how to strengthen your faith and inspire younger generations to uphold and cherish their spiritual heritage through the power of prayer.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten