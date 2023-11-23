Do You Belong to the One True Church of Christ? Catholic Family News managing editor Matt Gaspers issues a stark warning on the dangers embedded in the Synod on Synodality, shedding light on how Pope Francis’ synodal process may be a precursor to a ‘false church’ with distorted teachings. While the official report from the Synod on Synodality doesn’t present definitive changes to Catholic Church doctrine, Gaspers urges the faithful to brace themselves, akin to Noah preparing for dire times. The emergence of a false church carries a new morality that challenges the steadfast beliefs of all faithful Catholics. Join us for a deep dive into the perils of Pope Francis’ Synod on Synodality and discover how adherents to Christ and His truth can ready themselves for the potential arrival of a false Catholic Church that could send shockwaves through the world.

