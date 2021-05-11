Podcast Image

Do you love Jesus? The Catholic Church needs you!

In this episode of the John-Henry Westen Show, John-Henry calls on all lovers of Christ to come home to the Catholic Church. He explains from a Biblical perspective why Catholics call Mary the Mother of Jesus and the Mother for every person. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/do-you-love-jesus-the-catholic-church-needs-you

