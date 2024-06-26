Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Dobbs has saved many lives from abortion, but the pro-life movement still faces challenges

The Van Maren Show

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon talks to Dr. Michael New, assistant professor of practice at the Catholic University of America’s Busch School of Business, about the positive and negative developments in the pro-life movement two years after the Dobbs decision, and the chances of defeating pro-abortion ballot measures this November.

June 26, 2024

