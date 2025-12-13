Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Does Catholic doctrine say you will NOT be FAT in heaven!?

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Church teaching affirms that glorified bodies received in heaven are unlike anything we can imagine: bodies perfectly fit, young, and free of disease. This little-known-teaching offers a glimpse into the glory of heaven, and a relief to many suffering on Earth. With bodies that can’t even dream of attaining in this life, what is heaven actually like? Will we recognize one another in our new-and-improved heavenly bodies?

John-Henry reveals the famous “Four Last Things” that each Christian must face to find out — Death, Judgment, Heaven, and Hell. Every Christian must face Death and Judgement. From there, only a life well-lived determines what comes next.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH25_video

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 13, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Does Catholic doctrine say you will NOT be FAT in heaven!?

Recent Videos
30:47

Fr. Altman: The PLOT to REPLACE the Catholic Church

Recent Videos
51:58

Meet the traditional Redemptorists who CALLED OUT the synodal church

Recent Videos
37:28

Last First Saturday before the 100-year deadline is TODAY

Recent Videos
12:28

If we LOSE Rome, we LOSE the FIGHT

Recent Videos
41:50

Malachi Martin's WARNINGS: Secret cardinal, Fatima & the coming crisis

Recent Videos
36:40

Donald Trump PROPHECY: Pro-lifer Mark Crosby HEALED

Recent Videos
59:21

Stigmatist’s PROPHECY: There will be two successive ANTI-POPES

Recent Videos
35:30

Pope Leo's LGBT agenda: Vatican abandoning Christ?

Recent Videos
49:17

Prepare for MARTYRDOM - a WARNING from Bishop Schneider

Recent Videos
27:43

J6 PRISONER: Solitary confinement SAVED my SOUL

Recent Videos
32:34

Reparation, redemption & the triumph of Mary | First Saturday Rosary

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...