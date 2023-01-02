The John-Henry Westen Show

Does Catholic doctrine say you will NOT be FAT in heaven!?

Church teaching affirms that glorified bodies received in heaven are unlike anything we can imagine: bodies perfectly fit, young, and free of disease. This little-known-teaching offers a glimpse into the glory of heaven, and a relief to many suffering on Earth. With bodies that can't even dream of attaining in this life, what is heaven actually like? Will we recognize one another in our new-and-improved heavenly bodies? John-Henry reveals the famous "Four Last Things" that each Christian must face to find out — Death, Judgment, Heaven, and Hell. Every Christian must face Death and Judgement. From there, only a life well-lived determines what comes next.

