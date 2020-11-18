Podcast Image

Does freedom lead to totalitarian temptations?

Wed Nov 18, 2020 - 2:34 pm EST

In this week’s episode, Jonathan van Maren speaks with Dr. Ryszard Legutko, a philosopher, politician, and professor from Krakow, Poland, to discuss Legutko’s fight against both communism and liberal democracy. 

Legutko also indicates paradoxical similarities in Liberal Democracy, which, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, widely took the systemic place of Communism throughout various Eastern European countries. 

