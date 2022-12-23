Does Our Lady of Fatima Prophecy Mass Starvation if Russia is Not Consecrated? | ENCORE

Is mass starvation on the rise? Between the man-made starvation of millions of Ukrainians during the early 1930s known as the Holodomor, the reliance of American farmers on Ukrainian fertilizers and Russian nitrogen, and supply chain issues continuing to affect the world’s economies, there are clear signs that starvation might grip the world. What does a food shortage in Ukraine mean for Russia’s starving soldiers, and did Our Lady of Fatima prophesy all of this over 100 years ago?

FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com/

Faith & Reason

Share

