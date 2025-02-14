Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Does Pope Francis want OPEN BORDERS for the USA?

Pope Francis’ latest push for open-border immigration policies has sparked widespread criticism among conservative Catholics. Bishop Strickland and other faith leaders argue that the Vatican’s approach prioritizes political activism over authentic Catholic teaching. The conversation highlights the appointment of bishops who oppose Trump’s border policies, further intensifying concerns that the Church is being used as a vehicle for globalist agendas rather than upholding traditional moral values. Critics point out that the bishops’ sudden moral outrage over immigration appears politically motivated, especially when compared to their longstanding silence on issues like abortion and same-sex marriage.

The discussion also delves into the growing “Common Sense Revolution,” a movement rejecting radical leftist ideologies and restoring traditional values in both politics and religion. The hosts emphasize that much of the woke agenda—particularly transgenderism and globalist immigration policies—was artificially sustained through government and corporate funding, which is now being cut off. With these financial supports collapsing, many believe that faith, reason, and traditional principles could naturally reassert themselves.

February 14, 2025

