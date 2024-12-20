Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Does the Church still measure purgatory time in terms of years?
On this episode of Mother Miriam Live, Mother Miriam continues reading about Advent and answers listener questions on purgatory, confession, baptism, and more.
December 20, 2024
