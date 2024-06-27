Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Does Trump Have a Statue of Saint Michael?

Fr. James Altman shares the miraculous story behind the statue of Saint Michael the Archangel on Donald Trump’s bedside table. Join Fr. Altman and John-Henry Westen as they discuss these incredible events and their spiritual significance.

Watch the full episode here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/miracle-st-michael-statue-on-donald-trumps-bedside-table-fr-altman-tells-the-story/

June 27, 2024

