Donald Trump PROPHECY: Pro-Lifer Mark Crosby HEALED

The John-Henry Westen Show

Mark Crosby recounts his brutal assault outside a Baltimore Planned Parenthood, framing it with John-Henry Westen as part of a wider climate of institutional hostility toward pro-life activists. As he describes severe injuries and a lack of justice from local authorities, the conversation shifts to themes of faith, suffering, and extraordinary intervention — including a phone call from President Trump, who prayed with Mark and foretold his rapid healing. Mark’s testimony blends the legal, moral, and spiritual stakes of the incident with a call for federal action and a renewed Catholic presence at abortion facilities.

November 27, 2025

