Don’t be ashamed of Christ: The FEAR of judgment

The John-Henry Westen Show

John-Henry Westen shares a moment of personal failure, where he pretended to remember someone’s name out of pride, and uses it to confront a deeper spiritual danger: the fear of human respect. This subtle yet powerful temptation keeps many Catholics from speaking the truth, defending the faith, or even praying publicly. He reflects on how vanity, shame, and the desire for approval can silence our witness to Christ, drawing on examples from saints, Scripture, and a pro-life leader who once chose abortion not out of desperation but to avoid judgment. The call is clear: reject cowardice, embrace humility, and stand firm in faith, no matter the cost.

 

June 17, 2025

