Don't let social media RUIN your God given dreams

Leah Darrow, Catholic speaker and mother, shares her conversion story and speaks directly to women impacted by the pressures of social media. She highlights the importance of staying true to your faith, and how being a full-time mom can coexist with pursuing your God-given dreams. Leah’s journey reminds women that their worth is not defined by social media, but by God’s love and calling.

Watch the full episode here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/ex-model-turned-pro-life-speaker-raising-children-doesnt-mean-women-cant-achieve-their-dreams-too/

October 10, 2024

