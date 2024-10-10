Don't let social media RUIN your God given dreams

Leah Darrow, Catholic speaker and mother, shares her conversion story and speaks directly to women impacted by the pressures of social media. She highlights the importance of staying true to your faith, and how being a full-time mom can coexist with pursuing your God-given dreams. Leah’s journey reminds women that their worth is not defined by social media, but by God’s love and calling.

Watch the full episode here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/ex-model-turned-pro-life-speaker-raising-children-doesnt-mean-women-cant-achieve-their-dreams-too/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten