Dr. Abby Johnson on the crisis in the Catholic Church and her new film

The John-Henry Westen Show

Former Planned Parenthood director and pro-life advocate Dr. Abby Johnson boldly continues to expose the crisis within the Catholic Church as well as the dirty secrets and deep corruption hidden in the “pro-choice” industry — sharing never before seen insights gained from her firsthand experiences in her new summer documentary, “Unthinkable.” Dr. Abby Johnson is exposing “crimes against God and humanity,” working to make the biggest profit center of the leftist agenda completely “unthinkable” — while pushing for reforms and conversions within the Catholic Church itself. Amid the death and destruction that remains in the post-Roe world, it is time to inspire the next pro-life generation to build a culture of life both in the Church and the public sphere. 

May 21, 2024

Recent Videos
25:01

Dr. Abby Johnson on the crisis in the Catholic Church and her new film

Recent Videos
27:52

Palestinian insider explains how Christians, others killed in Israel-Hamas War

Recent Videos
22:28

St. Joseph Partners: War Has Been Declared on America and the Mold for $50,000 Gold is Set

Recent Videos
49:50

5 reasons why Catholics should NEVER receive Communion in the hand

Recent Videos
34:41

The Antichrist’s great lie revealed: Freemasonry, 'One World Religion,' and Naturalism

Recent Videos
31:46

The Antichrist's false religion and its spread across the world

Recent Videos
20:41

The Antichrist and Catholic teaching: What YOU need to know

Recent Videos
27:58

Arrested for defying COVID: Monica Smit continues resistance

Recent Videos
23:05

BREAKING: 16-year-old Catholic was just suspended for wearing THIS shirt

Recent Videos
27:23

Doctor at Calvary: a medical perspective on the wounds of Christ on the cross

Recent Videos
31:40

Book of Revelation: Is Pope Francis the true Pope or false prophet? - Part 2

Recent Videos
30:54

Book of Revelation: Is Pope Francis the true pope or false prophet? - Part 1

