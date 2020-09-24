Podcast Image

Dr. Alveda King: African-Americans supporting Trump because of his ‘stand for life’

Thu Sep 24, 2020 - 4:27 pm EST

King explains that she herself used to be pro-abortion but embraced the pro-life agenda when she became a born-again Christian in 1983.“People are waking up — not just African-Americans. Americans are waking up. The Democratic Party is not the party that it used to be.”

