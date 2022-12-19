The John-Henry Westen Show

Dr. McCullough: New data shows non-injected at serious risk from global vax campaign

Dr. Peter McCullough has deeply concerning findings to share with you. People who have not received the you-know-what may still be getting infected, thanks to mRNA "shedding" from person to person. Know the facts, fight for freedom, and protect yourself against what globalists have done to our society — never let them forget it.

FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! www.give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_Peter_Mccullough_121922

The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 19, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The John-Henry Westen Show

About the Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More