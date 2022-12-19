Dr. McCullough: New data shows non-injected at serious risk from global vax campaign
Dr. Peter McCullough has deeply concerning findings to share with you. People who have not received the you-know-what may still be getting infected, thanks to mRNA "shedding" from person to person. Know the facts, fight for freedom, and protect yourself against what globalists have done to our society — never let them forget it.
The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 19, 2022
