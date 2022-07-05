Dr. Robert Malone tells Steve Bannon Abp. Viganó is 'one of the great defenders of humanity'
During a recent interview with Steve Bannon Dr. Robert Malone described Archbishop Carlo Mario Viganó as "one of the great defenders of humanity," and said that the former papal nuncio to the United States is "truly a lion." Malone was reacting to a recent statement by Abp. Viganó which insisted that the global response to COVID-19 is a "planned" attempt to establish a worldwide "totalitarian regime."
LSNTVJuly 5, 2022
