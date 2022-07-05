LSNTV

Dr. Robert Malone tells Steve Bannon Abp. Viganó is 'one of the great defenders of humanity'

During a recent interview with Steve Bannon Dr. Robert Malone described Archbishop Carlo Mario Viganó as "one of the great defenders of humanity," and said that the former papal nuncio to the United States is "truly a lion." Malone was reacting to a recent statement by Abp. Viganó which insisted that the global response to COVID-19 is a "planned" attempt to establish a worldwide "totalitarian regime."

LSNTVJuly 5, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More