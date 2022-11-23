Scott Hahn: How to get over the 'Hippie Hangover' and fix 'Wreck-ovation of the 70s and 80s'

Bible scholar Dr. Scott Hahn breaks open Sacred Scripture in his latest book, "Holy is His Name," explaining the love and saving power of Jesus Christ with easy-to-read insights. Holiness, sainthood, and salvation become clear in this biblical explanation of the universal vocation: a personal relationship with God. Christians everywhere will benefit from this faith-filled conversation with LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen and Hahn, professor of Biblical Theology at Franciscan University of Steubenville.

The John-Henry Westen Show

