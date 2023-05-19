Dr. Taylor Marshall announces run for president & Bishop Strickland REBUKES Pope Francis

Dr. Taylor Marshall, former Catholic advisor to President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, and host of the Dr. Taylor Marshall podcast, just announced his bid to run for President of the United States. The Catholic vote has been officially put on notice. President Trump faces challenges on every side, including recently exposed findings from the John Durham “Russiagate” report — exposing Deep State sabotage into his 2016 campaign. Deep State actors played a direct role against President Trump in Durham’s bombshell report and are planning even more sabotage in 2024. Then, Bishop Joseph Strickland makes a public declaration that he officially stands against the divisive agenda pushed by Pope Francis. The challenge against Pope Francis’ agenda is now public, setting the stage for the corruption that must desperately be revealed.

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/