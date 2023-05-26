Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Dr. Taylor Marshall Reveals MASSIVE Catholic Voting Demographic 

Did you know about this massive voting demographic? Dr. Taylor Marshall reveals his target audience for his 2024 presidential run. 

As the host of the Dr. Taylor Marshall Podcast, is one of America’s most prominent Catholic speakers, authors, and podcasters — and just announced his unprecedented 2024 campaign for the President of the United States. The Catholic vote is key to Marshall’s campaign and his goal to unify America under God.

Watch the entire show here:  https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/exclusive-presidential-candidate-dr-taylor-marshall/

May 26, 2023

