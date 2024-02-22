Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Dr. Trozzi: 'We are in the fight of our lives'

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

Canceled trauma physician and medical instructor Dr. Mark Trozzi is sounding the alarm about the current state of medicine and the threats to human freedom that endanger every aspect of our way of life. Fortunately, medical freedom fighters like Dr. Trozzi and Dr. Peter McCullough are pushing back, exposing the real medical data about the harms perpetrated upon the global populace in the name of combatting COVID-19. Heroic medical physicians like Dr. Trozzi are leading others to the truth by raising awareness of what has been done to the world. Watch now as LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac goes one-on-one with Dr. Trozzi, detailing the latest news and medical analysis you need to know in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Trozzi interviews Dr. Peter McCullough
https://drtrozzi.substack.com/p/dr-mccullough-interview?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email#media-04a2014f-8b3e-46d9-962c-eec8153ebfcc

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 22, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More

Dr. Trozzi: 'We are in the fight of our lives'

Recent Videos
16:56

EXCLUSIVE: Catholic bishop in the Holy Land reveals the war's devastating impact on Christians

Recent Videos
6:39

What attracts 20,000+ 20-somethings? Orthodox Catholicism NOT liberalism

Recent Videos
1:09:58

FULL & UNCUT: The March for Life 2024 with John-Henry Westen

Recent Videos
11:47

Recalling Canada's pro-life resistance with Jim Hughes | Part 3

Recent Videos
1:28:37

Recalling Canada's pro-life resistance with Jim Hughes | Part 2

Recent Videos
59:41

Recalling Canada's pro-life resistance with Jim Hughes | Part 1

Recent Videos
42:47

Did J.R.R. Tolkien's 'Lord of the Rings' predict the rise of artificial intelligence?

Recent Videos
5:22

WATCH: Archbishop Peta, Bishop Schneider ban ‘blessings’ of homosexual couples in their archdiocese

Recent Videos
8:31

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s wife reveals that she & her husband support abortion

Recent Videos
5:27

'Global warming would save lives' | Gregory Wrightstone

Recent Videos
2:19

An open message to Kate Cox from a father who lost his child to Trisomy 18

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...