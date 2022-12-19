During Advent and Christmastime every day is a holy day
In today's episode, Mother Miriam reflects on how the birth of Christ was prophesied in the Old Testament, and that all Catholics should meditate on the O Antiphons as we prepare for Christmas.
Mother Miriam LiveDecember 19, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you! To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
-
-
-
-
Mary promises graces for those who do this on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception