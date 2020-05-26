Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

During the coronavirus, we need to focus on God not our fears

Tue May 26, 2020 - 1:24 pm EST

In This Episode

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch Mother Miriam's Live encore show aired on 5.26.2020. Mother continues her series reading from The Catechism Explained. Today, she focuses on the need to have both scripture and Tradition. The true faith can be found through a deep study of the history of the Church.


You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.


Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live here.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL