EASTER 2024 | Love the Lord as St. Mary Magdalene

St. Mary Magdalene reached out for the Risen Lord in love and devotion on Easter Sunday after virtually everyone else had given up hope. While all but one of Jesus’ apostles abandoned Him at the hour of our salvation, St. Mary Magdalene bravely stood for the Truth of Christ. As the Church continues to sustain buffets, mockeries, scandals, and more, everyone is called to be like St. Mary Magdalene who followed the Lord, even to His tomb, and beheld the Risen Lord on that glorious Easter Sunday. St. Mary Magdalene kept the faith to the end and was greatly rewarded for doing so. May God also reward our faith in Him as we stand up for Truth against the scandals attacking the Church today.  

March 31, 2024

