Easter Special: Focusing on Christ amidst the chaos

In today’s episode of The Ladies of LifeSite, Rebekah, Maddie, Lisa, and Clare speak about Easter traditions and memories. They also discuss what they do to avoid getting wrapped up in the preparations so they can focus on Christ’s death and resurrection, how they handle secular traditions like the Easter Bunny, and much more!

Easter Song by Keith Green.

List of Books recommended by the Ladies: Behold Your Mother by Tim Staples

True Devotion To Mary By St. Louis De Montfort

Everyday Holiness by Alan Morinis

Get Your Life Back, Everyday Practices for a World Gone Mad by John Eldredge's

Deep Conversation/Deep Prayer by Fr. Thomas Dubay

Screwtape Letters by C.S. Lewis

The Great Divorce by C.S. Lewis

Rediscover Catholicism by Matthew Kelly

Rome Sweet Home by Scott and Kimberly Hahn