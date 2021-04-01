Podcast Image

Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events. 

We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.

Easter Special: Focusing on Christ amidst the chaos

Thu Apr 1, 2021 - 12:11 pm EST

In today’s episode of The Ladies of LifeSite, Rebekah, Maddie, Lisa, and Clare speak about Easter traditions and memories. They also discuss what they do to avoid getting wrapped up in the preparations so they can focus on Christ’s death and resurrection, how they handle secular traditions like the Easter Bunny, and much more!

You can still enter the win Pamela Acker’s book, sign-up to receive email alerts for the Ladies of LifeSite podcast here.

Easter Song by Keith Green.

List of Books recommended by the Ladies: Behold Your Mother by Tim Staples
True Devotion To Mary By St. Louis De Montfort
Everyday Holiness by Alan Morinis
Get Your Life Back, Everyday Practices for a World Gone Mad by John Eldredge's
Deep Conversation/Deep Prayer by Fr. Thomas Dubay
Screwtape Letters by C.S. Lewis
The Great Divorce by C.S. Lewis
Rediscover Catholicism by Matthew Kelly
Rome Sweet Home by Scott and Kimberly Hahn

